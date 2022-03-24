Norm Lewis, Heidi Blickenstaff, Joshua Henry, and More Set For Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award Gala

Honoree George C. White will be presented with the 21st Monte Cristo Award by former Monte Cristo recipient Michael Douglas.

The evening will feature performances and remarks by Norm Lewis, Heidi Blickenstaff, Joshua Henry, Tom Kitt, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Tyler Bunch, Scott Richards, Paulette Haupt, Ellie Ellsworth and others.

Also expected to attend: Betsy White, Mario Cantone, Gordon Clapp, Roselyn Coleman, Inda Craig-Galvan, Patch Darragh, Johanna Day, Angel Desai, Jerry Dixon, Jessica Frances Dukes, John Jellison, Ted Koch, Chalia La Tour, Isabel Keating, Irene Sofia Lucio, Ginna Claire Mason, Matt McGrath, Alex Mickiewicz, Christiane Noll, Clint Ramos, Leenya Rideout, Laila Robbins, Dennis Stowe, Jason Tam and O'Neill Executive Director, Tiffani Gavin and O'Neill Board Chairman Tom Viertel. The evening will be directed by Sarah Cameron Hughes with Music Direction by Cynthia Meng.

The evening's Honorary Committee will include: Congressman Joe Courtney, Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones, David Henry Hwang, Michael R. Jackson, Judith Light, John Logan, Senator Chris Murphy, Robert O'Hara, Maryann Plunkett & Jay O. Sanders, John Patrick Shanley, Jeanine Tesori, Preston Whiteway and Constanza Romero Wilson.

The event takes place on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The Monte Cristo Award is presented to a prominent individual each year in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O'Neill's "pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence," and furthering the American theater. The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will present the 21st Monte Cristo Award to its Founder George C. White. George's career includes not only his 37 years as President of the O'Neill and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, but also numerous activities and accomplishments in theater throughout the world. His contributions to the creation of theater have influenced some of the greatest artists of our time including August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, John Guare, Basil Kreimendahl, Jim & Jane Henson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others.