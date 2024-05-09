SWINGTIME CANTEEN Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the eagerly awaited production of "Swingtime Canteen," set to hit the stage on May 16th. Audiences are invited to step back in time to the swinging 1940s and experience the magic of this nostalgic musical journey.

Set against the backdrop of the second World War, "Swingtime Canteen" follows the story of a group of female entertainers who form a USO band and embark on a journey to entertain American troops overseas. Packed with iconic songs from the era and heartfelt moments, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Directed by original off-Broadway cast member Amy Jones and featuring a stellar all-female cast of actor/musicians, "Swingtime Canteen" is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the power of music to uplift spirits in times of adversity.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Swingtime Canteen' to the Ivoryton Playhouse stage," said Ben Hope, Executive Producer at Ivoryton Playhouse. "This show highlights the courage and resilience of the human spirit, but it also exemplifies the power of music. Music can sustain us through our darker struggles, help us express our complicated experiences, and also has the power to connect us to our past. This show is a testament to the magic of music.”

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Swingtime Canteen" at Ivoryton Playhouse.

Performance Schedule:

First Previews: May 16th, 2024

Opening Night: May 17th, 2024

Show Dates: May 16th through June 19th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays—7:30, Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m., Sundays—2 p.m.

Added 2 pm Matinee: Tuesday, June 4th.

Tickets for Swingtime Canteen are now on sale and are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

