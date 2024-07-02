Natasha Yvette Williams Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theatre of Connecticut will continue its annual summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights with An Evening with Broadway’s NaTasha Yvette Williams! As audiences await the start of the 38th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August. This third performance of the series takes place on July 13th at 8:00pm.

Join Natasha, a two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner, as she takes you on a journey through her remarkable career, sharing personal anecdotes and stories that have shaped her path to success. Featuring an electrifying mix of Broadway hits, Gospel tunes, Pop favorites, and timeless Standards, Natasha's performance promises to captivate audiences. From her acclaimed roles in "Chicago" and "Some Like It Hot" to her recent Grammy win for Best Musical Theater Album, Natasha's talent knows no bounds. With an impressive 17-year tenure on Broadway, Natasha has graced the stage in eight shows, leaving an indelible mark in each performance.

NaTasha Yvette Williams is a two-time Tony Award nominee and currently captivating audiences as "Mama Morton" in Chicago. She recently starred as "Sweet Sue" in Some Like It Hot on Broadway, earning a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album as a principal vocalist for her exceptional performance. With an impressive 17-year Broadway career, Natasha has graced the stage in eight productions. She has originated roles in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), and The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess (Mariah). Additionally, she has delivered memorable performances in Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), and The Color Purple (Sofia). Beyond Broadway, Natasha's talent extends to television and film. She has appeared in TV series such as Harlem (Rebecca), FBI (Mrs. Adamu), New Amsterdam (Esther), and The Good Fight. Her film credits include the historical thriller Alice (Ruth), the Disney+ movie Better Nate Than Ever (Principal), and Netflix’s Partner Track, which premiered in Fall 2022.

Following NaTasha Yvette Williams is Music of the Night with Cris Groenendaal of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Sue Anderson on piano on July 20th. The series concludes on August 10th with An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett, known for her roles in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Chess.

Tickets are $55, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

Comments