Mohegan Sun Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Run DMC, Harry Styles, and More

Over the weekend, Mohegan Sun celebrated its 25th anniversary with star-studded performances, celebrity appearances, and elaborate parties.

Upon entering the upstairs lobby at Sky Tower, guests were greeted with flutes of champagne while checking into their rooms, walking about, or simply listening to the live piano player.

On Saturday evening, the entertainment began with Run DMC performing in the Wolf Den for the first time in their long musical careers. Later on, Harry Styles took the stage in the Arena, sporting bright orange trousers and singing everything from "Watermelon Sugar" to the One Direction classic, "What Makes You Beautiful." If you were lucky enough to enjoy the show from one of the Arena Sky Suites, you might have been mingling with local media personalities, sipping on a drink of your choice, eating salads from a jar, and catching a view of the stage that took your breath away.

After the performances came to an end after 10:30 pm, some VIP guests headed to the casino's latest dining and nightlife destination, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge. The red carpet showcased celebrities including, Maria Lopez, Jason Tartick of the Bachelor, Melissa & Joe Gorga from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, and Run DMC themselves. Spicy tuna tartare on crispy rice and assorted sushi rolls were passed during the party along with wine and a boozy mango specialty cocktail. Dj Ruckus helped keep the party going until the early hours, mixing old school beats with some newer tracks, while singer Madison Beer performed live.

After a full night of dancing, you were bound to wake up hungry. While the go-to Seasons Buffet is closed at the moment, the casino still has plenty of dining options to choose from. Todd English's Tuscany has been around for a while, and for good reason, with its cascading waterfall and dimly lit interior, it is an ideal date spot (especially with lobster bisque and truffle mac & cheese on the table). But the new Tuscan Breakfast served on the weekends until 3 pm is a great choice for a mid-morning pick-me-up.

Mohegan Sun knows how to entertain and the casino didn't disappoint for their anniversary party. The entertainment industry has been hit hard during the pandemic, but this past weekend proved an exciting return.

For more information on Mohegan Sun's upcoming entertainment schedule, please visit here.

(Photo courtesy of Mohegan Sun)