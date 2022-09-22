MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Frank Sinatra is remembered and celebrated in the one-man musical memoir, "My Sinatra" by Cary Hoffman. A hit off-Broadway show and a National PBS television special, Hoffman will perform his concert version at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Backed by a full band, fans will hear classics from the Sultan of Swoon like "My Way," "I've Got the World On a String," "Lucky Be a Lady," "Night and Day," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Fly Me to the Moon," and more performed "Dead on!" (The New York Times) by Hoffman in this biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his hero. Head to Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented! Come enjoy one man's dream through another man's music, in entertaining evening full of songs you love and stories you'll enjoy!



Cary Hoffman's has had a lifelong love and obsession with Frank Sinatra, having grown up fatherless with three musician uncles who played on some of Sinatra's greatest recordings. "Very simply - I love him. I love what he stood for, and he got me through my life. He got me through my early years." This fondness culminated in creating "My Sinatra," a one-man musical memoir that he has toured at performing arts centers around the world and was a hit Off-Broadway. Hoffman is the only Sinatra singer who has his own Public Broadcasting Television Special, which has aired on most PBS station across the country and has been seen by millions of people making him a recognizable singer and personality. Before creating "My Sinatra" he was a very successful songwriter/producer, a jingle writer, a talent manager (he discovered Luther Vandross and Zach Galifianakis.) He was also the creator and executive producer of TNT's Men of a Certain Age and the former owner of Stand Up New York comedy club in Manhattan. Come here him sing just "...like Sinatra in his prime" (The New York Post) in "My Sintra" at The Playhouse!

For more information or to purchase print at home tickets ($45) visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.