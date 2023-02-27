Legacy Theatre Sunday Broadway Concert Series



Max von Essen with Billy Stritch at the Piano!

At the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT

LIVESTREAM Tickets also available!

Broadway comes to Branford in this intimate Sunday afternoon concert series featuring stars from the biggest shows on stage today. Award-winning performers fresh from the Great Bright Way will entertain Legacy audiences with songs and stories brimming with NYC style, right here on the shoreline!

Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of broadway and the American Songbook in his solo show, "Call Me Old Fashioned." Inspired by an era long past, Max works his leading man charm and breathes new life into music we've loved for decades. From the Gershwins to Lerner and Loewe, from An American in Paris to Jersey Boys. He's joined by Grammy winning composer and famed musical director, Billy Stritch.



Visit https://www.legacytheatrect.org/sunday-broadway-concert-series to learn more and buy tickets!