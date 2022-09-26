Lori Borgman Comes To The Palace Theater For Author Talk Series I WROTE THAT! in October

Lori Borgman, syndicated newspaper columnist and author will be the presenter during the October 5, 7:00pm I Wrote That! a new series devoted to books and the authors who write them at the Palace Theater. Tickets are available online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

In What Happens at Grandma's Stays at Grandma's, Borgman shares tender and amusing vignettes that will swell your heart, tickle your funnybone, and leave you smiling. She treasures each second of joy and chaos that her family creates and encourages you to do the same. This book will help you...

Appreciate the unique gifts of the important people-young or grown-in your life

Take a break from the day's busyness to savor the little things

Find a silver lining in even the silliest of situations

Lori Borgman is a syndicated newspaper columnist, author, and speaker from Indianapolis, IN. Her newspaper column, carried in the Sunday Republican-American, touches on a wide array of topics ranging from the myth that women nag to the hazards of upper arm flab, is distributed by the Chicago Tribune to more than 400 newspapers across North America. Her book, What Happens at Grandma's Stays at Grandma's is written with the same trademark humor and wit of Lori's column. Readers will find the stories warm, tender, laugh out loud funny and a perfect gift for parents and grandparents.

Below are the rest of the authors for the 22-23 I WROTE THAT! series and the dates.

November 11, 2pm Charles McNair M.D., Soldiers of a Foreign War a former primary care physician for 35 years, began writing after serving in Vietnam and has now self-published two war novels, Soldiers of a Foreign War & In a Dark Wood, with a third currently in the works.

Veterans will be offered a discount on the purchase of Soldiers of a Foreign War.

November 17 7PM Gina Barreca & Accomplices

Fast Funny Women: 75 Essays of Flash Nonfiction Edited by Gina Barreca sweeps us into the arms of provocative, smart, funny, and brave women whose stories about what got them through life's toughest times leave us delighted, consoled, and inspired.

Hailed as "smart and funny" by People, Gina Barreca was also deemed a "feminist humor maven" by Ms. Magazine, and her pieces for Psychology Today have received over 8.5 million views. Gina, who is the Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor at UCONN.

December 10, 2pm Jack O'Brien Jack in the Box Jack O'Brien, Tony Award-winning director, shares memories of people, productions, and problems surmounted during his 50-year career that he chronicled in his book, Jack in the Box.

December 17, 1 pm Melissa Shapiro DVM, Piglet Comes Home. Bring your favorite young people and prepare to snuggle in to see and hear all about Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy when author Melissa Shapiro reads her book Piglet Comes Home.

March 18, 2023 3pm David Freedland The Waldorf-Astoria and The Making of a Century, Historian David Freeland will take us behind the glittering image, using rare photos and documents to reveal the full extent of the Waldorf's contribution as a shaper of twentieth century life and culture. An Afternoon Tea is part of this presentation.

May 16, 2023 2pm Martin Herman Do You Know Who You Are? Martin has published a total of 10 mystery and historic novels, thrillers, short stories, and a biography of a legendary jazz musician. In his latest novel, Do You Know Where You Are, he tells the story of Suzanne Fletcher and her perfect crime. Suzanne thought of everything...well almost everything...and that is how this novel begins.