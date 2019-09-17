Live & In Color Presents THE GOLDEN THRESHOLD, A New Musical In Development

As Live & In Color's 2019 fall retreat wraps up, the theatre company will be presenting staged readings of "The Golden Threshold", a new musical in development on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at the Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Set in 1930 British India, "The Golden Threshold" follows two young women named Maya and Harini as they join Mahatma Gandhi's revolutionary protest known as the Salt March; one woman to avoid an arranged marriage, the other to free her nation. The score features a fusion of contemporary musical theatre with traditional Indian music elements. This new musical features book & music by Cheeyang Ng and book & lyrics by Eric Sorrels. The production is directed by Arpita Mukherjee, artistic director of the Hypokrit Theatre Company and the festival chair for New York's Tamasha: A Festival for South Asian Performing Arts. The cast features Brian Myers Cooper* (Irwin / Viceroy), Kuhoo Verma* (Maya), Kimberly Chatterjee* (Harini), Meetu Chilana* (Mummy), Sorab Wadia* (Papa), Cameron Nies (Lawrence), and Jamen Nanthakumar* (Devaraj). Musical direction is by Alyssa Kay Thompson

Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels are both recent graduates of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. "The Golden Threshold," their latest collaboration, was chosen from a nationwide submission process. The musical was selected for the rich opportunities it presents for diverse voices to be heard on stage. Providing a platform for such work is key to Live & In Color's mission.

Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, they offer unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color centers around an annual three-week retreat at The Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical and a new play. In addition, there are opportunities for readings and exploration of other work while on-site. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. Under the artistic direction of Devanand Janki, the creative environment is collaborative and supportive, with the ultimate goal of creating high-quality work that has potential to be produced commercially so its message can reach larger audiences.The quietude of the countryside around The Bingham Camp offers the opportunity for participants to work without the interruption and distraction of a city. All artists receive a stipend plus housing and meals.

For tickets to Live & In Color's 2019 productions, visit https://www.theatreincolor.org/tickets.





