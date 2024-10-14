John O'Hurley To Perform At Playhouse On Park, October 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award winning actor and West Hartford native John O'Hurely brings his one man show A MAN WITH STANDARDS to Playhouse on Park.

A MAN WITH STANDARDS is O'Hurley's 90-minute retrospective on the songs of The Great American Songbook along with the musings from his eclectic life and career. Both humorous and poignant, the show brings back the sounds of nostalgia in the voice of one of America's greatest storytellers.

The performance will take place on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00pm. Patron tickets are $50.00* reserved seating; VIP Tickets are $100* and include a post performance reception with Mr O'Hurely. This performance is sponsored by Falcetti Pianos, Cafe Louse and Carolina Wine Brands. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or by calling 860-523-5900 x 10.

Award-winning actor John O'Hurley has catapulted into one of television's busiest and most versatile actor/show host, Broadway star, advertising hero as well as being a New York Times best-selling author and Billboard chart-topping composer. O'Hurley is best known as “J. Peterman” on “Seinfeld” which is now the #1 syndicated show in the world and can be seen in 85 countries. John won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on “Seinfeld.” It was O'Hurley's unique portrayal of the wry and witty “J. Peterman” that led to dozens of advertising campaigns for companies earning him multiple advertising and marketing industry awards. Most recently he won Best Actor at the NY Television Festival for his performance in the title role of “ The Tramp”.

He captured America's heart with his turn on Season 1 of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he officially won the ABC series with the highly contested “Dance Off “ and was named one of People Magazine's, “Sexiest Men Alive”. O'Hurley is now the regular host of NBC Sports highest-rated yearly show, “The National Dog Show presented by Purina,” a twenty-year-old Thanksgiving tradition to more than 30 million viewers, as well as The Beverly Hills Dog Show airing on NBC in Spring. He was also host of the long-time popular game shows “Family Feud” and "To Tell The Truth”.

One of the most recognizable voices in entertainment, he is the voice of many animated characters like King Neptune on “SpongeBob Square Pants” and the Mayor on Disney's hit “Phineas and Ferb.” On Broadway and on stages across the country, he is best known for his many performances as King Arthur on Monty Python's “Spamalot” and his continuing portrayal of slick lawyer, Billy Flynn in the Broadway legend “Chicago”, which earned him Best Actor status in the city of Chicago in 2011. His current one-man touring show, “A Man With Standards” was nominated as Broadway World's Best Celebrity Show. As a composer/pianist, both of his albums “Secrets From The Lake” and “Peace Of Our Minds” have reached the Billboard charts. His three books have all been Amazon and New York Times Best Sellers.

Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119. Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

