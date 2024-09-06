News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jillian Cusano & Rosanna Karabetsos of the Hartford Dance Collective to Present OLDEST DAUGHTER

The performance will take place on Friday, September 27, 2024 | 7PM.

By: Sep. 06, 2024
Jillian Cusano & Rosanna Karabetsos of the Hartford Dance Collective to Present OLDEST DAUGHTER Image
Jillian Cusano & Rosanna Karabetsos of the Hartford Dance Collective are teaming up to present "oldest daughter"; an evening length multi-dimensional performance at Parkville Sounds. This ongoing movement study explores family dynamics, bringing you into a world that may evoke laughter and nostalgia, we invite the audience to zoom out, and let yourself dig deep into your past, present and future during this high quality dance performance.

The dancers: Emily Daly-Fromherz, Michelle Montano, Colby Connelly, Gabby Dominguez, Evie Sondag, Rya Greene, Rosanna Karabetsos, Jill Cusano

Friday, September 27, 2024 | 7PM

Parkville Sounds, 1800 Park Street, Hartford, CT

This project is supported in part by The Roberts Foundation

Tickets & more info: https://www.thedancecollective.org/coming-soon




