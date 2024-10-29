JUSTIN WILLMAN: ILLUSIONATI TOUR is Coming to The Bushnell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justin Willman, the magician behind Netflix's Magic For Humans will bring his Illusionati Tour to The Bushnell in Hartford on January 17, 2025. Experience an interactive evening of magic, comedy, and mind-control for the whole family.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. and will be available at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

About Justin Willman

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans and The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh).

