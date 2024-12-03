JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT And More Announced for Ivoryton Playhouse 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ivoryton Playhouse has announced its 2025 season, offering an exciting array of productions designed to bring joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness to the Shoreline community. The season features a mix of musicals, dramas, and comedies, each selected to resonate with audiences and celebrate the shared experience of live theatre.

Kicking off the season is Hank Williams: Lost Highway (April 3 – 27), a musical journey through the life of the legendary country singer, featuring classics like "Your Cheatin' Heart" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." This powerful play with live music promises to captivate music lovers with its heartfelt storytelling and timeless songs.

In April, the Playhouse presents Tea at Five (May 15 – June 8), an intimate one-woman show that delves into the life of Katharine Hepburn, offering a poignant look at the triumphs and trials of the Hollywood icon. Set in Hepburn's Connecticut home, this play provides a personal connection to the local community and is sure to be an incredible experience for cinephiles as well as theatre-goers.

The summer months bring two beloved musicals to the stage. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (June 26 – July 27) offers a family-friendly retelling of the biblical story, filled with vibrant music and dynamic performances. Late summer's My Fair Lady (August 7 – September 7) brings the classic tale of transformation and romance, featuring songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly."

In September, audiences can enjoy Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (October 2 – 26), an edgy, contemporary comedy about family, puberty, and the challenges of growing up Catholic in 1970s America. This production combines humor and heart in a relatable, entertaining experience.

Concluding the season in December is the Playhouse Holiday Jamboree (November 20 – December 21), a new, homegrown holiday celebration featuring a festive blend of music, storytelling, and laughter. This production aims to unite the community in the spirit of the season.

"This season is a tapestry of stories that resonate with our community, blending cherished classics with innovative new works," says Jacqui Hubbard, Executive Director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "We are thrilled to bring these productions to life and invite audiences to experience the magic of live theater with us."

Ivoryton Playhouse is unveiling a brand new 7-performance schedule with more matinees. Additionally, Season 2025 also includes updated show times; all evening shows will now be at 7:30 pm. Season subscriptions go on sale soon, offering audiences the chance to secure their seats for what promises to be an unforgettable year. Six-Show Subscriptions include two free companion tickets, three-show subscribers get one free companion ticket, and all subscribers have their choice of select seats, pay no added fees, and can exchange tickets for free (visit the website for companion ticket details)! To purchase tickets or find more information on the 2025 season, visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org or call (860) 767-7318.

