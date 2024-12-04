Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Performances run December 5-28.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford Image
On Friday December 6, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere the timeless rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar  from Dec 5th through 28th (weekends). This production is directed by Francis A. Daley of Danbury, musical director is Susan Lang of Woodbury, and choreographer is Sandra Hernandez of New Milford.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

Opening night is on Friday December 6 including our Opening Night Gala and continues for four weekends until December 28th. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday December 15th and 22nd at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $35.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $30.00. 




