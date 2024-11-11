JESSICA LYNN’S A VERY MERRY CLASSIC CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Warner Theatre will present Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Classic Christmas in the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm. This heartwarming holiday experience, named the “#1 Great Thing to do in The Hudson Valley for The Holidays” by the press, has become a beloved seasonal tradition, captivating audiences and families from far and wide.

This record-breaking, sell-out tour brings the holiday spirit to life with a dazzling multi-media performance featuring dancers, marching bands, choirs, special effects, and more! Showcasing all the traditional Christmas songs you know and love, A Very Merry Classic Christmas creates a magical experience that allows everyone to be part of the holiday cheer.

Jessica Lynn’s holiday spectacular also gives back to the community by partnering with Toys for Tots, collecting brand new, unwrapped toys to bring joy to children in need. Local children from the Torrington community will bring extra warmth to the stage with performances by students from Deborah’s Dance Workshop, Sunshine Dance, Velocity Dance, Center for Dance Arts, Pointe 2 Perfection, Dance Xpressions, Papermoon, Dream Believe Achieve, as well as the Torrington High School Choir and Marching Band.

Tickets for Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Classic Christmas start at $27.50 and are available now at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Warner Theatre box office at (860) 489-7180 x 1. Join us for an unforgettable evening and be part of the spirit of the season—don't forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate in the lobby for Toys for Tots.

Comments