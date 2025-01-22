Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold 2025 Local Union Performer Auditions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse will hold local Equity Principal Auditions (EPAs) for its 2025 season. Actors are invited to audition for the following productions:

Hank Williams: Lost Highway – Monday, January 27th

Tea at Five – Tuesday, January 28th

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat & My Fair Lady – Saturday, February 1st



All auditions will take place from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Centerbrook Meeting House. Performers should bring a headshot, resume, and prepare material appropriate for the production(s) they are auditioning for. Links to sign up, casting breakdowns, audition requirements, and more information about the 2025 season are all available at ivorytonplayhouse.org.



A separate local call for the children’s chorus in Joseph will take place for performers under 17 years of age at a later date. Members of the Actor’s Equity Association will be given priority for audition slots, and non-union members will be seen if time permits.



Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic at Ivoryton Playhouse. We look forward to seeing you at the auditions!



About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theater in the Shoreline Region of Connecticut. It is known for its exceptional productions and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.





