Ivoryton Playhouse Presents GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE A New Panto-Style Christmas Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, the Ivoryton Playhouse invites audiences to a joyfully silly celebration of laughter, magic, and community with the world premiere of God Bless Us, Everyone! Written and directed by the Playhouse's own Executive Director, Jacqueline Hubbard.

Drawing its title from the most memorable moment of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, God Bless Us, Everyone! is a whimsical and creative take on the timeless themes of redemption and the holiday spirit. Conceived in the British ‘Panto' tradition, this playful production blends comedy, music, current event references, gender-bending, and archetypal characters into a highly stylized and slightly silly storytelling format that has long been a beloved holiday tradition overseas.

Set in the Ivoryton Playhouse on a snowy Christmas Eve, the story follows a group of crew members trapped inside the theater during a fierce snowstorm. As they prepare to weather the night, they're startled by the arrival of the theater's legendary ghostly residents, who return every Christmas Eve to perform their cherished rendition of A Christmas Carol.

Frustrated by the interruption but desperate for help to carry out their annual ritual, the spectral performers recruit the living crew to join the cast and bring Dickens' story to life. In a heartwarming and hilariously chaotic journey, the crew and ghosts work together to embrace the meaning of the season while rediscovering the joys of connection and creativity.

“Jacqui's script is a celebration of both tradition and progress,” says Ben Hope, Executive Producer. “With nods to Dickens and the ‘Panto' tradition, it delivers a fresh and festive holiday experience that is as unique as it is entertaining. It's a celebration of theater, togetherness, and the pure magic of the holiday season.”

Ticket Information: Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. They can be purchased online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more by calling the Box Office Manager, Sue McCann, at 860.767.9520 ext. 203.

Comments