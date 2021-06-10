Hartford Stage Announces Plans For In-Person 2021/2022 Season Beginning In October 2021

Today, Hartford Stage announced plans to reopen the theatre to in-person performances for the 2021/2022 Season beginning in October 2021. The theater will produce a 5-play Mainstage season plus a holiday performance. All performances will be held at Hartford Stage on 50 Church Street in Hartford.

Melia Bensussen, who became Hartford Stage's 5th Artistic Director in 2019, will make her directorial debut as the artistic leader of the organization with the season re-opening production of Eugene O'Neill's only comedy, Ah, Wilderness! (October 14 - November 7, 2021), a Connecticut story that celebrates family and community.

"I am thrilled to be able to welcome our community back to Hartford Stage to a season filled with joy and theatricality. Our intermission is over! There is much to celebrate as we Raise the Curtain and invite everyone to join us for a season of plays that will re-connect us to each other. I cannot wait to see everyone in person again. ¡Me alegra darles la bienvenida de nuevo!" said Bensussen.

For the holiday season, Hartford Stage will present an in-person production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (November 26 - December 26, 2021), adapted by Joe Landry and co-directed by Melia Bensussen and Artistic Producer, Rachel Alderman. The theater plans for the beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, to return to the stage in the future.

The Mainstage season will continue in the new year with Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous (January 13 - February 6, 2022) by Pearl Cleage and directed by Susan V. Booth; Dishwasher Dreams (February 24 - March 20, 2022) by Alaudin Ullah and directed by Chay Yew; and Lost in Yonkers (April 7 - May 1, 2022) by Neil Simon and starring Academy-Award nominee Marsha Mason and co-directed by Mason and Alderman. The final production of the 5-play Mainstage season will be announced at a later date.

The ability of the theatre to re-open has been predicated on the continued improvement of public health and safety in response to the pandemic, as well as the continued generosity of the community to the theatre's Raise the Curtain campaign. The campaign is less than $100,000 away from reaching its $1,000,000 matching challenge grant issued in February and donations are still being gratefully accepted.

All performances will be held at the 50 Church Street theatre venue in Hartford, newly named for Stanley Black + Decker in recognition of their leadership support of Hartford Stage's Raise the Curtain campaign. Additional sponsors include Travelers (2021/2022 Season Sponsor); The Hartford (Presenting Opening Night Sponsor); Raytheon (It's a Wonderful Life Exclusive Sponsor); The Richard P. Garmany Fund (Ah, Wilderness! Lead Sponsor); Sally Speer (Ah, Wilderness! Producer); The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation (Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous Lead Sponsor). Additional support provided by The Shubert Foundation, Greater Hartford Arts Council, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and the City of Hartford.

Subscription packages that include all five Mainstage plays are now on sale at www.hartfordstage.org. Current subscribers will be receiving a personalized letter with additional details about their subscription. All questions can be directed to boxoffice@hartfordstage.org or (860) 527-5151 (phone hours available Monday-Friday, noon to 5PM).