Fiona Davis Comes to the Palace Theater as Part of the I WROTE THAT Author Talk Series

On Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury will welcome New York Times bestselling author Fiona Davis. In her thrilling novel, The Spectacular, about a talented young Rockette and a mysterious bomber terrorizing New York City, Davis transports us back to 1950s Manhattan and the glamorous Radio City Music Hall. The book combines fact and fiction, setting a cast of mostly fictional characters against the backdrop of real-life events and places. It even features a gripping Waterbury-connected plotline!

This “in conversation with” style author talk is moderated by Waterbury author Charles Monagan, playwright and lyricist of Mad Bomber, the musical based on the same "Big Apple Bomber" antagonist in Davis’ book. This event is made possible through the support of Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke and the Republican American.

Tickets are $20 and are offered on a first come, first served basis as seating is limited. A meet and greet option with lunch is scheduled for 11:30 am and is available for an additional $20.

Tickets and more information are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

About Fiona Davis

Fiona Davis is the New York Times bestselling author of seven historical fiction novels set in iconic New York City buildings, including The Spectacular, The Magnolia Palace, The Address, and The Lions of Fifth Avenue, which was a Good Morning America book club pick. Her articles have appeared in publications like The Wall Street Journal and O, the Oprah Magazine.

She first came to New York as an actress but fell in love with writing after getting a master's degree at Columbia Journalism School. Her books have been translated into over twenty languages and she's based in New York City.

