Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will continue its 2023/24 season with its annual immersive production of A Christmas Carol Experience, December 7-17, inside Burr Mansion in downtown Fairfield.

In this original adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens classic, created as an immersive tour through Burr Mansion, the audience will follow Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future from room to room. Audiences will be guided from Scrooge & Marley's Counting House to Bob Cratchit's House to Mr. Fezziwig's Christmas party (complete with carolers, Figgy Pudding, and apple cider!) This one-hour-long version will be limited to 35 guests per show, and promises to be a unique, intimate, and unforgettable experience.

Tickets, which also include Figgy Pudding and hot cider served during the play, are $35 for adults and teens (13+), and a limited # of lower-priced tickets ($20) will be allocated for each performance for children 12 and under. Patrons 21+ have the option to 'spike' their cider with rum or whiskey for an additional $5.

For a full performance schedule & ticketing policies, please visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Burr Mansion is a historical site with no elevator and significant portions of the play take place on the second floor. Patrons will need to be able to ascend and descend a flight of stairs for this production. Patrons will be standing for the entire play (60 min).

The performance schedule for A Christmas Carol Experience 2023 is as follows: Thurs Dec 7 & 14 @ 6:30pm & 8pm, Fri Dec 8 & 15 @ 6:30pm & 8pm, Sat Dec 9 & 16 @ 12pm*, 2pm, 6pm & 8pm, Sun Dec 10 & 17 @ 12pm, 2pm & 4pm. *The Sat Dec 9 @ 12pm will be a special sensory/toddler/tot friendly performance (see further below for details).

The all-local cast includes (some roles are double cast or have custom schedules, please visit the ticketing page for specific performer schedules): EBENEZER SCROOGE: Steve Benko / Brian Crook / Robert Alexander; THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST: CJ Newsom / Muhammad Ali Sarr; THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT: Jeff Fulton; THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET-TO-COME: Walt Matis / Robert Alexander / Eric Dino; Jacob Marley: Peter Haynes; BOB CRATCHIT: Todd Santa Maria / Greg Hatzis; MRS. CRATCHIT: Lisa Dahlstrom / Leslie Uhl; PETER CRATCHIT: Michael Scholl / Jayden Santos; MARTHA CRATCHIT: Ainsley Dahlstrom / Sarah Maya; BELINDA CRATCHIT: Suraya Noonan / Amelia Uhl; TINY TIM: Zahra Noonan / Patrick Brady; YOUNG SCROOGE: Brodey Ott / Isaiah Rodriguez; FRED: Brodey Ott; LILY: Maggie Kruse / Lindsay Protsko; LILY'S SISTER: Brianna Parkin / Anastasia Durrell; STOCKS: Samantha Moore / Alana Merley; BONDS: Cheyenne Perez; MR. FEZZIWIG: Ben Brennan / David Donnelly; MRS. FEZZIWIG: Natasha Fenster / Marnie Kruse; MISS FEZZIWG: Zoe Elderedge / Kalea Talton; BELLE: Gillian Appelbaum / Liz Graham; BOY SCROOGE: Ali Sarr / Cooper Johnson / Patrcick Brady / Sam Matis; FAN: Nikki Adorante / Jillian "JJ" Mitchell; MRS. DILBER: Cathy Cordaro; TOPPER: Matthew McKinnis, River Peterson, Sana "Prince" Sarr; OLD JOE: James Hisey; TURKEY BOY: Samuel Matis / Emery Holden; WANT & IGNORANCE: Cooper Johnson / Mirabel Moore / Penelope Moore / Melody Newsom; GHOST GUIDES: Britton McGrath, Ainsley Novin, Lulu Sommer, Genevieve Seanor; Carol Singers: Gillian Applebaum, Ben Brennan, Natasha Fenster, Marnie Kruse, Liz Graham, Samantha Moore, CJ Newsom, River Peterson, Muhammad Ali Sarr, Ken Skjeveland; VIOLIN GUIDE: John McNeil Johnston.

Indoor public restrooms available. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. Free parking available @ Town Hall (we recommend the Independence Hall lot). No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between attending another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds or date exchanges, however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

Sensory friendly performance of A Christmas Carol Experience, Sat Dec 9 @ 12pm: This performance will be a supportive and welcoming space for patrons with or without neurodivergent needs. This will be a judgment-free environment. No patron will be asked to leave the performance due to sound, movement, or behaviors related to differing cognitive/developmental abilities. Modifications to this performance include lower lighting, sound levels, & special effects. Patrons interested in attending this performance can simply purchase tickets (select Sat Dec 9 @ 12pm from the main ticketing page). Family/friends welcome to attend. Tickets are limited and are priced regularly ($35 Adults ($13+) and $20 Kids (12 and under) - to request tickets, email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org with the # of tickets you request for this performance and a representative will be in touch.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

