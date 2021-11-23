Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, is continuing its 2021/22 season with its annual production of A Christmas Carol Experience, December 15-19. This year's production will be hosted by St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT.

In this original adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens classic, created as an immersive tour inside and outside of the church, the audience will follow Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future from scene to scene. Audiences will be guided from Scrooge & Marley's to Bob Cratchit's House to Mr. Fezziwig's Christmas party (complete with Figgy Pudding and apple cider!) This 50-minute version will be limited to 40 guests per show, and promises to be a unique, intimate, and unforgettable experience.

Tickets, which also include Figgy Pudding and hot cider served during the play, are $35 for adults and teens (13+), and a limited # of lower-priced tickets ($20) will be allocated for each performance for children 12 and under. Patrons 21+ have the option to 'spike' their cider with rum or whiskey for an additional $5.

The performance schedule for A Christmas Carol Experience is as follows: Wed Dec 15 @ 6:30pm & 8pm, Thurs Dec 16 @ 6:30pm & 8pm, Fri Dec 17 @ 6:30pm & 8pm, Sat Dec 18 @ 11:30am, 1pm, 3pm, 6pm & 8pm, Sun Dec 19 @ 1pm.

For this production, face coverings for audience members will be required for the indoor portions of the play (weather permitting, approximately half of the scenes are indoor, and half are outdoor; in case of inclement weather, a fully-indoor version of the play will be performed). The fully vaccinated actors will perform the play without face coverings.

Proof for Vaccination or Negative Test Required for Entry:

For this production, given the intimate proximity of the actors to the audience, for the safety and comfort of all patrons and performers, proof of completed vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required for entry.

At check-in to the performance, patrons will need to provide a government issued ID AND one of the following: vaccination card (original, printed copy, or photo of vaccination card on a mobile device accepted), or proof of negative result from either a PCR or antigen COVID-19 viral test, taken within 72 hours of the event (printed copy, or digital result on a mobile device accepted). Over the counter tests are not accepted. Children 5 and older will need proof of vaccination or a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event. Children ages 4 and under will need to have proof of a negative covid test within 72 hours of the event.

The all-local cast includes Steve Benko and Brian Crook as Ebenezer Scrooge, Peter Haynes as Jacob Marley, Sana "Prince" Sarr as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jeff Fulton as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Robert Alexander as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kevin Pelkey as Bob Cratchit, Lisa Dahlstrom and Leslie Uhl as Mrs. Cratchit, and CJ Newsom and Suraya Noonan as Tiny Tim. The rest of the large and very talented and versatile cast include: Nikki Adorante as Fan, Gillian Applebaum as a Carol Singer, Jane Barnes as Bonds, Ben Brennan as Fezziwig, Bridget Brennan as Belinda Cratchit, Monique Castillo as Lily, Ainsley Dahlstrom as Martha Cratchit, Liz Graham as Lily, Emery Holden as Ignorance, Angela Jackson as Mrs. Dilber, Marnie Kruse as Mrs. Fezziwig, McNeil Johnson on Violin, Britton McGrath as Peter Cratchit, Ella Magnuson as Miss Fezziwig, Marcelle Morrissey as Lily's Sister, Ainsley Novin as Martha Cratchit, Brodey Ott as Topper, Sophie Pennock Collins as Fan, Muhammad Sarr as Turkey Boy, Ken Skjeveland as a Carol Singer, Mia Tommins as Belle, Amelia Uhl as Belinda Cratchit, Garth West as Fred, and Liam West as Want. The cast will also be supported by a Team of "Ghost Guides," who will act as an ensemble of singers providing all of the show's sound effects, and guide the audience from room to room through movement. These performers include Jennifer Faccenda, Emily Seanor, and Genevieve Seanor.

Following A Christmas Carol Experience, the 2021/22 season will include FCS Rocks: David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, The Color Purple, The SpongeBob Musical and the 2022 Playathon. Open call auditions are held throughout the season.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org