FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has announced details for its 2024-2025 season opener Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction). The New England Premiere of the explosive play from the mind of writer Jeffrey Lieber, co-creator of the hit television series Lost, is an unfolding mystery about the cost of lies, the price of truth, and the consequences of revelations that are long overdue. For decades, Adele and Zachary have secretly met in a remote cabin in the woods to celebrate their passion and be together. This year though, something is…different. Directed by Rob Ruggiero and running NOW through November 3, 2024, this dynamic new play is full of surprising twists, dark secrets, and broken cabinets.

The cast of Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Tim DeKay (White Collar, 1923), Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place), and Lana Young (The Resident, A Jazzman's Blues), all of whom are making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts.

The creative team for Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) includes Luke Canteralla (set design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Joseph Shrope (costume design), Sherrice Mojgani (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (original music and sound design), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The running time is approximately 120 minutes with an intermission.

Tickets are priced at $25–$70. All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

About the Fever Dreams Artists:

Jeffrey Lieber (playwright) started his artistic journey as an actor and playwright who became a screenwriter and then a television show runner. He's the co-creator of Lost on ABC and Miami Medical on CBS, Don't Look Deeper on Quibi and Impulse on YouTube Red, along with an endlessly eclectic list of credits over the course of 25 years in the entertainment business. He is currently an Executive Producer on Matlock (starring Kathy Bates in the title role), which premiered this fall and is currently running on CBS. Jeffrey was born in Evanston, Illinois and is a diagnosed dyslexic who cannot spell to svae his lfie.

Rob Ruggiero (Director / Producing Artistic Director) has been a part of TheaterWorks Hartford's artistic leadership for 30 seasons. He has directed over 70 shows, including TWH productions of Fun Home, The Sound Inside, American Son, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Constellations, Next to Normal, Relativity (with Richard Dreyfuss) and Christmas on the Rocks, which he also conceived. His Broadway credits include Looped (starring Valerie Harper in a Tony-nominated performance) and High( starring Kathleen Turner) which had its world premiere at TWH. He also conceived and directed the musical revue Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn which moved off-Broadway and was nominated for Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Rob conceived and directed Ella, a musical about Ella Fitzgerald, which saw sold-out runs in 24 regional theaters and was produced as a National Tour. His work on plays and musicals has received multiple awards in Connecticut and around the United States. Rob regularly directs at Goodspeed Musicals where over his 16-year relationship he has directed many award-winning musical productions including this spring's The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Internationally, he directed Fiddler on the Roof in Athens, Greece.

About the Fever Dreams Cast:

Tim DeKay (Miller) is making his TheaterWorks Hartford debut. DeKay's versatility has afforded him a wide range of film, television, and theater work. Among other roles, audiences will remember him as “Peter Burke” in the USA Network hit series White Collar, which ran for six seasons. Most recently, he recurred in Paramount's 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. While contracted with HBO for five years, he played opposite Holly Hunter in Here and Now, starred as a series regular on Tell Me You Love Me (AFI Award), and played “Jonesy” on the Emmy Award Winning series Carnivale.

DeKay's extensive theater career spans from the classics to world premieres. On Broadway, he starred in the revival of The Show-Off. At Circle in the Square, he played the title role in the Off-Broadway production of Billy Budd. He created the role of “Kip” in the world premiere of Beth Henley's Ridiculous Fraud at the McCarter Theater. He reprised the “Richard the Lionhearted” role in the National Tour of Lion in Winter. His Regional Theatre work includes Burning Blue (American Premiere, LA Weekly nomination for Best Actor), Someone to Watch Over Me and Star Fever at the Denver Center, Merchant of Venice at Hartford Stage, and many other productions at Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Penguin Repertory, Indiana Repertory, Levin Theater, and Pasadena Shakespeare, among others.

His career in film includes Oppenheimer, Best Man Wins, Get Smart, Peaceful Warrior, Political Disasters, Chumscrubber, Control, Big Eden, Swordfish, The Third Wheel, Buddy Boy, Welcome to the Neighborhood, Naked Under Heaven, and Almost Heroes. DeKay has guest starred and recurred in several critically acclaimed programs, including the Emmy Winning series American Crime, 1923, Bosch: Legacy, The Expanse, Agents of SHIELD, Friends, Seinfeld (as “Bizarro Jerry”), and many others.

Mr. DeKay is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He received an M.F.A. in Acting from Rutgers University, where he met his wife, Elisa.

Doug Savant (Zachary) is making his TheaterWorks Hartford debut. He is best known for starring in two iconic television series that helped define the decades in which they were produced: Desperate Housewives and Melrose Place. Savant's career spans more than 40 years and more than 400 episodes of television, making appearances on: 24, The X-Files, The Cleaning Lady, The Rookie, Dirty John and countless others. Savant also starred opposite Rob Lowe and Meg Tilly in the movie Masquerade and opposite Mathew Broderick in Godzilla. His additional film credits include: The Hanoi Hilton, Teen Wolf, and Trick or Treat.

Savant is thrilled to be making his east coast theater debut with Fever Dreams at TheaterWorks Hartford, and even more delighted to be acting opposite his dear friend, the talented and charming, Tim DeKay. Doug is married to actress Laura Leighton. They live in Los Angeles and love nothing more than spending time with their four children and their new baby granddaughter, Josephine!

Lana Young (Adele) is making her TheaterWorks Hartford debut. Young trained at the prestigious Arts Educational School London, where she earned her Master of Arts in Acting. Lana has showcased her work across some of the most iconic acting hubs, including London, New York, and Los Angeles. On stage, Lana's versatility has brought to life a wide range of characters. She portrayed sharp tongued Mrs. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice and the resilient Paulina in The Winter's Tale at Hartford Stage. In London, she took on the complex role of Lady M at the Tabard Theatre, as well as Lona Hessel in Pillars of the Community. Lana's UK work also includes her ensemble work in the Graduate at the New Vic Theatre.

Lana's work extends to the small screen with recurring and guest roles on hit shows including but not limited to Law & Order (NBC), The Resident (FOX), The Blacklist (NBC), Dynasty (CBS), BULL (CBS), Greenleaf (OWN), the Marvel series WandaVision on Disney +, Ambitions (OWN), the thriller series Tell Me A Story (CBS), and The Vampire Diaries (The CW). In film, she starred in Tyler Perry's poignant period drama A Jazzman's Blues on Netflix which earned her an NAACP Image Award Nomination for “Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture”, The Girl on the Train, Monsters and Men, Your Monster, Beginners, and boxing drama Southpaw.

Lana has produced and directed award-winning shorts including a documentary titled From Pink Sand to Red Carpet, which premiered at the Bermuda Festival in 2021. Lana has written an original comedy series and is currently producing a podcast focused on positive perspectives and reframing toxic thinking. Her work has been honored with The Best Actor award at the Virginia Film Festival, Best of Bermuda award and most recently the Earl Cameron Award for excellence in the performing arts.

She lives in New York with her two cats Monkey and Lennon who do tricks. She's thrilled to be treading the boards for the first time at TheaterWorks with such an amazing team.

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 39th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. TWH is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced over 170 plays and presents approximately 225 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street. For updates on TheaterWorks Hartford, visit here and follow on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Comments