FAN-ATIC Gallery Opening Announced At TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced a gallery exhibition featuring work by local artist Maxim T. Schmidt titled Fan-atic.

This exhibition is in conjunction with the theater's production of King James by Rajiv Joseph. The exhibit consists of brand new collage/assemblage/installations showcasing sports fandom and some good old-fashioned post-game debauchery. The exhibition will be on view from January 27 to March 21. There will be an opening reception with the artist on Thursday, February 6 from 6pm - 7:15pm (pre-show).

About the Exhibition:

Fan-atic, the latest solo exhibition from local artist and curator Maxim T. Schmidt, uses assemblage, installation, and collage as vehicles to convey the nonstop fervor of sports fandom. From the drunken debauchery of the pre-game tailgate, all the way to the total crowd uproar accompanying a winning shot - Fan-atic serves it all up in bright color, booming sound, and campy visuals. Feel those red solo cups and beer cans crunch under your shoes, and get ready to cheer along for your favorite player - that big game victory feels just around the corner.

About the Artist:

Maxim Tobias Schmidt (he/they) is a multidisciplinary artists working out of central Connecticut. As of May 2019, he graduated with his BA in Art Therapy from Albertus Magnus College. Schmidt was previously the gallery coordinator & curatorial assistant for the Ely Center of Contemporary Art from 2019-2023. They currently serve as the co-curator of the Gallery Upstairs @ The Institute Library, and as Digital Media Administrator for United Church on the Green (both located in New Haven). maximtschmidt.com.

About King James:

A celebration of friendship and fandom; LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. Over twelve years, from LeBron's rookie season to an NBA championship, Matt and Shawn eat, sleep, and dream their love of basketball while forging a deep bond over their worship of the “King.” From Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, this wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play explores the place that sports occupy in our lives. Produced in partnership with Round House Theatre.

King James runs from January 30 - March 2, 2025. Performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.

Tickets for King James are priced at $25 - $70 (fees not included). All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling the box office at 860.527.7838.

