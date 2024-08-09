ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Begins Performances Tonight at Ivoryton Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse has been transformed into a tropical paradise as Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville opens to a sold-out weekend starting August 9th. The season's most anticipated musical, which has already seen rapid ticket sales and an extended run due to popular demand, will delight theatergoers and music lovers alike, blending classic Buffett hits with vibrant choreography and a heartwarming narrative.



Ben Hope, Executive Producer of Ivoryton Playhouse, expressed his excitement for opening night: "We’re so excited to bring this high-spirited, fun-filled show to our community. The cast is incredible, and all the elements have come together to create what is sure to be a massive hit. Audiences are truly going to love it!"



Parrot heads and theatre folk have plenty of opportunities to experience Escape to Margaritaville, which has been extended to September 15th. Still, tickets are selling fast—don’t miss your chance to join the party in Margaritaville!



Performance Schedule:

First Previews: August 8th, 2024

Show Dates: August 8th through September 15th, 2024

Performance Times:

Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays—7:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m.

Sundays—2 p.m.



Ticket Information:

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. They can be purchased online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318.



