Deepak Chopra Comes to the Palace Theater in Connecticut

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Palace Theater will present New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra on stage as he guides the audience to wake up to new levels of awareness. Dr. Chopra will explore practical ways to experience a clear vision, heal suffering in mind and body, and help recover the authentic self.

In the midst of widespread trepidation, what are the new goals that each of us might start pursuing right now? Are we in a major paradigm shift in science? How does our understanding of consciousness also enhance our capacity for total well-being? Dr. Chopra will address these questions as well as down-to-earth ways to experience transformation and healing.

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, FRCP founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is also an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of their top 100 most influential people.”

He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 95th book Digital Dharma: How AI Can Elevate Spiritual Intelligence and Personal Wellbeing will be published September 17, 2024.

