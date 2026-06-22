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DOLLS & GUYS: A Gender-Bending Broadway Evening to Celebrate Pride at Music Theatre of CT

The one-night-only Pride Month celebration will feature Broadway performers and MTC favorites reimagining iconic musical theatre songs through a new lens.

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DOLLS & GUYS: A Gender-Bending Broadway Evening to Celebrate Pride at Music Theatre of CT

Music Theatre of Connecticut has announced Dolls & Guys: A Gender-Bending Broadway Evening. Join us in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month with an evening of amazing musical performances. This one-night only event occurs on Saturday, June 27th at 8pm. After the show, a complimentary wine & cheese reception will be held in the lobby.

Dolls & Guys is a Pride celebration where Broadway actors and theatre professionals perform songs traditionally sung by a different gender! Throughout the evening, LGBTQ+ stories will be brought to life through iconic musical theatre numbers reimagined and performed by your favorite MTC performers.

The performers include:

Tickets are $58, including fees and can be purchased online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/dolls-and-guys-2026 or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.







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