Video: THE SNOW GOOSE Cast Rehearses 'Little Bird' Ahead of Goodspeed Premiere

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A new rehearsal video from Goodspeed Musicals gives audiences a look inside the studio as the cast of THE SNOW GOOSE works through the number "Little Bird." The footage centers on Ashlyn Maddox alongside castmates Gabriel Marcus Omlor, Kiersten Kelly, Leah Hofmann, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, Matthew Davies, John Viggiano, Sophia Anna O'Brien, and Alan Chandler, capturing the ensemble mid-rehearsal for the show's world premiere.

THE SNOW GOOSE is written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, with music direction by Adam Souza and puppet design by Nicholas Mahon. The story follows Philip, an artist shunned by his community, and Frith, a young woman determined to imagine a bigger life, whose unlikely bond forms after they rescue a wounded snow goose on the English coast as World War II looms.

The production is directed by Marshall Pailet and choreographed by Misha Shields at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, where it runs as the theatre's third production of the 2026 season, playing August 28 through October 18.

Gilmour and McKenzie were named recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant, according to Goodspeed's earlier casting announcement for the production. The rehearsal clip offers an early glimpse at the puppetry and staging built around the show's title creature before audiences see it fully realized onstage.

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