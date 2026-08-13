 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: THE SNOW GOOSE Cast Rehearses 'Little Bird' Ahead of Goodspeed Premiere

Rehearsal footage offers a glimpse inside the studio ahead of the world premiere run.

By:



A new rehearsal video from Goodspeed Musicals gives audiences a look inside the studio as the cast of THE SNOW GOOSE works through the number "Little Bird." The footage centers on Ashlyn Maddox alongside castmates Gabriel Marcus Omlor, Kiersten Kelly, Leah Hofmann, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, Matthew Davies, John Viggiano, Sophia Anna O'Brien, and Alan Chandler, capturing the ensemble mid-rehearsal for the show's world premiere.

THE SNOW GOOSE is written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, with music direction by Adam Souza and puppet design by Nicholas Mahon. The story follows Philip, an artist shunned by his community, and Frith, a young woman determined to imagine a bigger life, whose unlikely bond forms after they rescue a wounded snow goose on the English coast as World War II looms.

The production is directed by Marshall Pailet and choreographed by Misha Shields at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, where it runs as the theatre's third production of the 2026 season, playing August 28 through October 18.

Gilmour and McKenzie were named recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant, according to Goodspeed's earlier casting announcement for the production. The rehearsal clip offers an early glimpse at the puppetry and staging built around the show's title creature before audiences see it fully realized onstage.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Goodspeed Opera House
Upcoming Shows
The Snow Goose
The Snow Goose
8/28 - 10/18/2026
Annie
Annie
10/30 - 12/27/2026
Recent Articles
Video: Goodspeed Musicals Introduces Sandy for ANNIE's 50th Anniversary Production
Video: Goodspeed Musicals Introduces Sandy for ANNIE's 50th Anniversary Production
8/10/2026
Video: 'Embraceable You' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals
Video: 'Embraceable You' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals
7/23/2026
Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory in Connecticut Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15) PHOTOS
DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM in Connecticut DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM
Jorgensen Center (10/23-10/23)
Mamma Mia! in Connecticut Mamma Mia!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (10/20-10/25)
Titanic in Connecticut Titanic
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/16-8/16)
Beyond 1969: A Musical Tribute to The Greatest Year in Music in Connecticut Beyond 1969: A Musical Tribute to The Greatest Year in Music
The Little Theatre of Manchester (8/29-8/29)
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert in Connecticut Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert
Palace Theatre Stamford (9/19-9/19)
PAT METHENY: Side-Eye III+ in Connecticut PAT METHENY: Side-Eye III+
Jorgensen Center (9/25-9/25)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick in Connecticut The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
Palace Theatre (10/16-10/16)
Tony Winner Beth Leavel in Connecticut Tony Winner Beth Leavel
Legacy Theatre (8/16-8/16)
The Sound of an Anklet in Connecticut The Sound of an Anklet
Live & In Color (9/18-9/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets