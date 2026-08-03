Video: CRAZY FOR YOU Cast Performs 'I Got Rhythm' at The Goodspeed

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Goodspeed has posted new performance footage from its production of Crazy For You, this time spotlighting the full company tapping through the George and Ira Gershwin standard 'I Got Rhythm.' The clip is the latest in a series of video excerpts the East Haddam theatre has released as the show continues its run.

Crazy For You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Ken Ludwig. The musical comedy follows Bobby Child, a New York banker sent to the small town of Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre, only to fall for the theatre's owner and end up trying to save the venue instead. 'I Got Rhythm' is among the score's best known numbers, and the new footage shows the ensemble delivering the song's tap-heavy staging.

The production runs at The Goodspeed in East Haddam June 19 - August 16, 2026. Choreography for the show is by Kelli Barclay, with direction by Michael Fling and music direction by Adam Souza. The cast includes Will Burton and Brittany Zeinstra, among others featured throughout the run.

The 'I Got Rhythm' clip follows other performance videos Goodspeed has shared from the production, including a look at 'Shall We Dance?' featuring Burton and Zeinstra, as well as footage of the cast performing 'Slap That Bass' earlier in the run.

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming