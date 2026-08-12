THE BILLY JOEL LEGACY Tour to Launch in Stamford, CT

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The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience national tour will visit more than 35 cities across the U.S., launching September 17 in Stamford, Connecticut at The Palace Theatre. From the acclaimed creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story and The Life and Music of George Michael, this all-new concert experience celebrates one of the most influential singer-songwriters in music history through faithful live performances, stunning multimedia, and the remarkable stories behind the songs that have created generations of fans.

The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience is more than a concert. Through live performances, cinematic multimedia, and captivating narration, audiences will journey through the defining moments of Billy Joel's life to discover the people, places, and experiences that inspired some of the greatest songs ever written.

Stepping into the role of Billy Joel is singer, pianist, and actor Ian Benjamin, whose lifelong connection to Joel's music began as a teenager and has remained a constant throughout his career.

Audiences will sing along to beloved classics including "Piano Man," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," "Vienna," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and many more. Enhanced by multimedia projections, the production celebrates the songs that defined generations while revealing the stories that made them timeless.

Billy Joel has sold more than 160 million records worldwide, won six GRAMMY Awards, and been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience 2026 tour schedule includes:

September 17, Stamford, CT, The Palace Theatre

September 18, Lynn, MA, Lynn Auditorium

September 19, Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater

September 20, Ottawa, ON, Hard Rock Live

September 23, Concord, NH, Chubb Theater

September 24, New Bedford, MA, Zeiterion

September 25, Torrington, CT, Warner Theatre

September 26, Albany, NY, Hart Theater at the Egg

September 27, Waterville, ME, Waterville Opera House

September 29, Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center

September 30, Ashland, KY, Paramount Theater

October 1, Cleveland, OH, Mimi Ohio Theatre (Playhouse Square)

October 3 to 6, Niagara Falls, ON, Fallsview Casino

October 7, Detroit, MI, Fisher Theater

October 8, Carmel, IN, The Palladium

October 10, Davenport, IA, Adler Theatre

October 11, Overland Park, KS, Yardley Hall at Midwest Trust Center

October 13, Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center

October 14, Munhall, PA, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 17, Huntsville, AL, Mark C Smith Concert Hall

October 18, Pensacola, FL, Saenger Theatre

October 19, The Villages, FL, The Sharon

October 20, Orlando, FL, The Plaza

October 22, Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theater

October 25, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theater

October 27, Evansville, IN, Victory Theatre

October 28, Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

October 29, Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre

October 30, San Antonio, TX, HEB Performance Hall at the Tobin Center

November 1, Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Center

November 2, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre Denver

November 3, Grand Junction, CO, Avalon

November 5, San Francisco, CA, Curran Theatre

November 6, Del Mar, CA, The Sound

November 7, Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

November 8, Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

The run time is two hours and 10 minutes, including intermission.

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