Adam Pascal to Direct CABARET at Connecticut's Press Box Theater

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Adam Pascal is returning to the Kit Kat Club - this time from the other side of the table. The Tony Award nominee will direct a new production of Cabaret at The Press Box Theater in Southbury, Connecticut, running November 27 through December 20, 2026. Presented in association with Black Heron Arts, the non-Equity production marks the 60th anniversary of the John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, which opened on Broadway in November 1966.

Pascal has a particularly direct history with the material. He took over as the Emcee in Roundabout Theatre Company's long-running Broadway revival at Studio 54 in October 2003, becoming the production's final Emcee and staying with the show through its closing performance on January 4, 2004.

The Southbury production will be choreographed by Alida Michal, with music direction by William Linster. Featuring music by Kander, lyrics by Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is set in Berlin during the final years of the Weimar Republic, following the performers and patrons of the Kit Kat Club as the political world outside them turns toward the rise of the Third Reich.

Pascal made his Broadway debut originating the role of Roger Davis in Jonathan Larson's Rent, earning Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations. He went on to originate Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and his additional Broadway credits include Memphis, Chicago, Something Rotten!, Disaster!, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...