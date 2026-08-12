Video: 'Naughty Baby' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals

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A newly released performance clip from Goodspeed Musicals shows Hailey Thomas and David Andrew Morton tackling 'Naughty Baby' as the mismatched pair Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins in the theatre's current production of Crazy For You. The footage captures the comic tension between the two characters as they navigate the Gershwin number together.

Crazy For You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Ken Ludwig. The musical comedy follows Bobby Child, a New York banker sent to foreclose on a rundown theatre in the small town of Deadrock, Nevada, who instead falls for the theatre owner's daughter and sets out to save the venue by staging a show.

The production runs at The Goodspeed in East Haddam from June 19 through August 16, 2026. The creative team includes direction by Michael Fling, choreography by Kelli Barclay, and music direction by Adam Souza.

The 'Naughty Baby' clip follows other performance excerpts Goodspeed has shared from the production, including a number featuring the full company in 'I Got Rhythm' as the theatre continues rolling out footage throughout the show's run.

More on Goodspeed Musicals Recent Articles Video: 'Slap That Bass' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals

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