Video: Goodspeed Musicals Introduces Sandy for ANNIE's 50th Anniversary Production

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Goodspeed Musicals has posted the second episode of its behind-the-scenes series 'The Search For Sandy,' this time introducing the dog chosen to play the role in the theatre's upcoming 50th anniversary production of Annie. The episode, titled 'Meet Sandy,' spotlights Scotty, the mutt who will play Sandy in the fall staging. Check out the video here!

The video is the latest installment in a documentary-style series tracking the process of finding and preparing a dog for the demands of live theatre. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the first episode of The Search for Sandy detailed the casting process in partnership with Berloni Theatrical Animals, led by renowned animal trainer Bill Berloni, who found and trained the original Sandy for Goodspeed's world premiere production of ANNIE in 1976 and returned 50 years later to find and train Scotty.

Annie will run October 30 through December 27, 2026 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, as part of the theatre's 50th anniversary programming.

The milestone production, directed by Jenn Thompson with choreography by Patti Wilcox and music direction by Adam Souza, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved musical's birth on the very stage where it premiered. With a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, ANNIE follows the irrepressible orphan as she escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage, befriends her lovable mutt Sandy, and finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, all bursting with timeless songs including 'Tomorrow,' 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' and 'Maybe.'

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