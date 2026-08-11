Photos: COME FROM AWAY is Now Playing at Ivoryton Playhouse

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Come From Away is now playing at Ivoryton Playhouse. The musical will continue performances through Sunday, September 6. Check out photos from the show below!

With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers whose planes were diverted to Newfoundland following the September 11, 2001, attacks. For five extraordinary days, the people of Gander and the surrounding communities opened their homes, schools, kitchens, and lives to thousands of strangers suddenly stranded far from home.

Twelve actors portray dozens of Newfoundlanders and stranded travelers whose lives unexpectedly intersect. The score draws on the musical traditions of Newfoundland, propelling the story forward with fiddle, guitar, percussion, and an infectious energy that gives the production the spirit of both a theatrical event and a celebration.

At its center, however, Come From Away remains a story about people: the people who needed help, the people who offered it, and the unexpected relationships formed when the world seemed suddenly uncertain.

The ensemble features Mimi Bessette, Patrick Steven Bovo, Billy Clark Taylor, Dana Costello, Dee Dee Darby Duffin, Joe Dellger, Stacia Fernandez, Miles Hanna, Logan Marks, Jason Ivan Rodriguez, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, and Vicki Wepler.

The understudy company includes John Baker, Samantha Bass, Victoria Bundonis, Bridget Carrow, Ben Clouse, Martinez Napoleon, Elio Perez, and Rebecca Tobin.

The production is directed by Todd L. Underwood, with Music Direction by Angelyn Benson. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Starlet Jacobs; Lighting and Projections Designer Jessica Drayton; Assistant Lighting Designer Dean Coburn; Sound Designer Rhian Franchebois; Props Designer Kat Schorn; Costume Designer Sean Spina; Stage Manager Rahxas Colite; Assistant Stage Manager Alison Savino; and Audio Engineer Brian Salvia.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele

Come From Away cast

Come From Away cast

Come From Away cast

Come From Away cast

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