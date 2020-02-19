Creative Teams Announced For Goodspeed's 2020 Season; Tickets On Sale This Sunday

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has brought together an extraordinary group of artists to contribute to the trio of exciting productions planned this season: a beloved Golden Age classic, a World Premiere folk-rock musical and a thrilling musical masterwork. Single tickets for all three shows set for Goodspeed's 2020 season go on public sale Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m..

The first production planned for The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT will be the enchanting classic Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific which will run from April 17 - June 28, 2020 [Official Press Opening May 6]. The production will be directed by Rob Ruggiero whose past productions at Goodspeed include Oliver!, Rags, La Cage aux Folles, Fiddler on the Roof, The Most Happy Fella, Carousel, Show Boat, Annie Get Your Gun, Camelot, Big River and 1776. Rob has won multiple Connecticut Critic's Circle Awards for Best Direction, including the highly-celebrated production of Next to Normal at TheaterWorks, where he is the Producing Artistic Director. His Broadway credits include High (starring Kathleen Turner) and Looped (starring Valerie Harper in a Tony-nominated performance). South Pacific will be choreographed by Ralph Perkins who has choreographed professionally at several regional theaters across the country, as well as many Las Vegas venues. Among his credits are South Pacific for The Asolo Rep and Paper Mill Playhouse; Hello, Dolly!, The King and I, and South Pacific at The Muny; Sunday in the Park with George at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Sweet Charity at Barrington Stage. His Goodspeed credits include Camelot and 1776. In addition to his work as a choreographer, he has served as Director of Dance for the theater division at The Hartt School since 2002. South Pacific will be sponsored by Masonicare at Chester Village, Eversource, Robinson+Cole and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

Next up will be Anne of Green Gables by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson. This rollicking world premiere musical based on the cherished novels will run from July 10 - September 13, 2020 [Official Press Opening July 29]. The production will be directed by Jenn Thompson, who helmed the Connecticut Critics Circle Award-winning The Music Man at The Goodspeed last spring. Thompson also directed Goodspeed's hit production of Bye Bye Birdie and the critically-acclaimed Oklahoma! in 2017. Other credits include A Doll's House Part 2 at TheaterWorks Hartford, Mary Stuart at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Gravedigger's Lullaby at The Actors Company Theater, and Mint Theatre Company's Women Without Men, which garnered 2016 Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations for Outstanding Revival as well as 5 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Outstanding Director and Revival. Anne of Green Gables will be choreographed by Jennifer Jancuska who is currently working on Broadway as resident choreographer/dance supervisor of Hamilton. As a choreographer, she is developing new musicals including The Tale of Despereax by Pig Pen Theatre Company (co-directed by Mark Bruni for The Old Globe, Berkeley Rep) and HOOD by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn (directed by Mark Brokaw for Asolo Rep). In addition to her work as a choreographer, Jennifer is a creative producer, founding Artistic Director of the Brooklyn based company, The BringAbout and Co-Founder of Broadway Connection. Anne of Green Gables is produced by special arrangement with Justin Nichols, Eric Cornell, and Jack Sennott. The production will be sponsored by the Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

This fall the Tony Award-winning gem Candide will run from September 25 - November 29, 2020 [Official Press Opening October 14]. The production will be directed by Tony, Obie, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Darko Tresnjak. His previous productions with Goodspeed include A Little Night Music, Amour, Carnival and City of Angels. From 2011 to 2019, Darko was the Artistic Director of Hartford Stage Company where he directed numerous productions including Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Darko received five Connecticut Critics Circle Awards for his productions there. In addition to his numerous productions as a freelance director at regional theaters across the country, he served as the Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Festival at The Old Globe in San Diego from 2004 to 2009. Candide will be choreographed by Bill Burns. Bill first had an extensive career as a performer- including as a member of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning Fosse when he was selected by Ann Reinking and Gwen Verdon to serve as Dance Captain for its three year Broadway run. Then, working alongside Susan Stroman, Bill served as Resident Director/Choreographer for the first National Tour of the The Producers as well as for the Las Vegas Company and the production at the Hollywood Bowl. He also served as Resident Choreographer for the first National Tour of Dirty Dancing. Mr. Burns has since directed and choreographed productions of the award-winning musical all across the U.S. and in Japan, Korea and Mexico City.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, single tickets for the three productions at The Goodspeed may be purchased by visiting The Goodspeed Box Office at 6 Main Street, East Haddam, CT.; by calling 860.873.8668; or on-line at goodspeed.org.

Special ticket packages are still available: see three shows at The Goodspeed for as low as $84. Single tickets start at $29. Contact the Box Office, open seven days a week, for details. Ticket cost may vary by performance; please call for current pricing. All prices are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You