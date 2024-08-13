Connecticut Virtuosi Music Academy Opens Open Enrollment for Classes in Hartford and Farmington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Virtuosi Music Academy, the educational arm of Greater Hartford's preeminent chamber music orchestra, announced that enrollment is now open for private lessons for piano, strings, and voice, as well as group lessons for chamber music trios, quartets, ensembles, and CT Virtuosi's Baroque Youth Ensemble.

Academy classes are offered in two locations: First Presbyterian Church at 136 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, and St. James Episcopal Church, 3 Mountain Road in Farmington. Days and times of the week vary.

Founded in 2009, the academy offers individual lessons, group classes, and practical training with the CT Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra for players that are pursuing music as their passion, or as a primary career. Connecticut Virtuosi Music Academy's faculty is comprised of a roster of internationally-acclaimed artists affiliated with the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and Connecticut Lyric Opera. Instructors are highly-accomplished in their respective performance fields.

Leadership & Faculty

Brunilda Myftaraj (Violin/Viola) is the concertmaster of the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and director of Connecticut Virtuosi Music Academy and the Summer Music Institute in Farmington, CT. She performs with the Greve Opera Festival and the Connecticut Lyric Opera. She has drawn enthusiastic accolades from audiences as well as critical acclaim for her masterful musicianship in Albania, Italy, Greece, France, Morocco, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, and in the United States. Ms. Myftaraj is currently studying at the Emerson String Quartet Institute at Stony Brook University.

Adrian Sylveen (Violin) has conducted approximately 35 operatic titles and has an extensive orchestral repertoire. He has conducted and performed concerts in the United States, Poland, Italy, Israel, Cuba, Switzerland, Germany, and the former Soviet Union and worked with such ensembles as Israel Chamber Orchestra, Holguín Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra da Camera di Greve-In-Chianti, Olsztyn Philharmonic, Elbląg Chamber Orchestra, Central Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, and others. Mr. Sylveen holds Master of Music and Artist Diploma degrees from the Yale University School of Music; he is also a graduate of the Paderewski Music Academy in Poznan, Poland (diploma with distinction). He had participated in several international Festivals in Weimar, Łancut, and others.

Additional faculty includes Jonathan Kane (Music Theory/Viola), Carolyn Engle (Cello), Sharon Liu (Double Bass), and Bridget De Moura Castro (Piano).

Brunilda Myftaraj states, "To young and talented musicians, school gives an opportunity to develop at a professional level through instrumental studies, chamber music sessions, public performances. The programming includes weekly lessons, chamber music coaching, master classes with renowned visiting artists. Our students have been receiving high scores in many Regional and All-State auditions."

Tuition for private music lessons are based on a per-lesson weekly rate. Chamber music/ensemble sessions pricing has a per-session rate. Tuition for the orchestra (CT Virtuosi Youth Baroque Ensemble) is based on the semester. Included in the fee are performances during the academic year. Other performance opportunities include community outreach events and pre-concert presentations at Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra performances. These are open to all of our students by teacher recommendation. Need-based scholarships are available for students who are residents of Hartford and New Britain, Connecticut.

For more information and enrollment forms, visit thevirtuosi.org/music-academy/ . Interested parties can also call (860) 325-2826 or email info@thevirtuosi.org.

