Connecticut Critics Circle Awards Revealed

An innovative production of Arthur Miller’s “A View From the Bridge” at Long Wharf Theatre and a high-spirited, buoyant production of “Summer Stock” at Goodspeed Musicals took top honors at the 32nd annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards held on Monday, June 24.

The event, which celebrates the work from the state’s professional theaters during the 2023 – 2024 season, was held at the Iseman Theater, part of Yale Repertory Theatre, in downtown New Haven.

This year the awards were spread out to many productions throughout the state, with Goodspeed Musicals’ “Summer Stock” and “Private Jones” earning the most honors. In addition to Best Musical, “Summer Stock” took the awards for Best Choreography (Donna Feore) and Best Actor in a Musical (Corbin Bleu). Their production of “Private Jones” received Best Director of a Musical (Marshall Pailet) and Best Sound (Jay Hilton). The Long Wharf Theatre’s staging of “A View From the Bridge” received the award for Best Director of a Play (James Dean Palmer) and Best Set Design (You-Shin Chen).

The awards for outstanding actress in a musical went to Andrea Fleming for Ivoryton Playhouse’s “The Color Purple.”

Awards for outstanding actor and actress in a play went to Michael Gatson and Marsha Mason for Hartford Stage’s production of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”

Jacques Lamarre was honored with the Tom Killen Award for lifetime service to the theater. A long-time Connecticut arts supporter, Lamarre has worked with many of top theater companies in the state. He is a renowned playwright and marketing specialist who focuses on arts and culture.

Outstanding ensemble award went to the cast of TheaterWorks Hartford’s “Clyde’s” - Ayanna Bria Bakari, Michael Chenevert, Samuel María Gómez, David T. Patterson, and LaTonia Phipps.

The outstanding featured actress award in a musical went to LaDonna Burns in Music Theatre of Connecticut’s production of “Ghost.” Outstanding featured actor in a musical honors went to Nicholaus Colón for A Contemporary Theatre’s “Kinky Boots.”

The award for outstanding featured actors in a play went to David Shih for Yale Repertory Theatre’s “The Far Country” and to Anne Scurria for the Hartford Stage production of “Pride and Prejudice.”

Design awards went to Kurt Alger (costumes) for A Contemporary Theatre’s “Kinky Boots;” Rob Denton (lighting) for TheaterWorks Hartford’s “Lizzie;” and Hana S. Kim (projections) for Yale Repertory Theatre’s “The Far Country.”

Helping to present the awards were Connecticut Critic Circle members Karen Isaacs, Nancy Sasso Janis, and Tim Leininger.

The Connecticut Critics Circle was founded in 1990. The statewide organization is comprised of reviewers, writers, and broadcasters that cover the professional theaters throughout the entire state. The annual awards honor the actors, directors, designers and others who help make our professional theater so highly regarded in and outside the state.





