Celebrate The Holiday Season At Music Theatre of CT In Norwalk With Award-Winning Cabaret Artist, Jeff Harnar

Music Theatre of CT, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, presents Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays, a celebratory cabaret featuring the acclaimed New York artist, Jeff Harnar. This uplifting and heartwarming one-night-only performance is scheduled for December 16th, 2023, at 8:00pm.

In Homeward Bound: Songs of The Holidays, cabaret and concert artist Jeff Harnar taps into a diverse selection of Holiday Favorites and surprises, to paint a portrait of the nostalgia, hope, yearning, and joy of the Season. The songwriters included range from Irving Berlin, Jule Styne, Sammy Cahn and Cole Porter to Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Carole King and Tom Lehrer. There will be musical nods to Charlie Brown, the Grinch, and The Chipmunks. At the piano and joining Jeff in song is multi-award winning Music Director, Christopher Denny. This show promises to send you out believing It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year.

Jeff Harnar is a multi-award winning concert and recording artist. His most recent albums are the Cy Coleman tribute A COLLECTIVE CY (2023) orchestrated and conducted by Alex Rybeck, and I KNOW THINGS NOW My Life in Sondheim's Words, (2022) orchestrated and conducted by Jon Weber (both on PS Classics). Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. PBS concerts include THE 1959 BROADWAY SONGBOOK with Alex Rybeck, AMERICAN SONGBOOK: SONDHEIM with KT Sullivan. Awards include the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree Award, The Donald F. Smith Award and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Jeff is also a BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award winning Director. www.jeffharnar.com

Ticket prices range from $50-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online (Click Here) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its season sponsors, Circle Care Center, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.