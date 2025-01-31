Cast and Creative Team Set for THE INSPECTOR at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre will present Nikolai Gogol’s The Inspector, newly adapted and directed by Yura Kordonsky, March 7–29, at Yale Repertory Theatre.

The Inspector features music composed by Arseniy Gusev, scenic design by Silin Chen, costume design by KT Farmer, lighting by Masha Tsimring, sound by Minjae Kim 김민재,, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout, dramaturgy by Sophia Carey and Georgia Petersen, technical direction by Cian Jaspar Freeman, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, vocal and dialect coaching by Walton Wilson, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Adam Taylor Foster.



The cast of The Inspector includes Whitney Andrews, Edoardo Benzoni, Brandon E. Burton, Sam Douglas, Malik James, Annelise Lawson, Chinna Palmer, John Evans Reese, Grayson Richmond,Darius Sakui, Nomè SiDone, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.





An entire town is plunged into chaos as it frantically hides its grift and incompetence from the prying eyes of an undercover inspector. But the cons are about to get conned: the mysterious stranger accepting every bauble, coin, and advance thrown his way is not who he seems to be. Everyone is on the take–or the make–in this outrageously anarchic comedy of errors. Yura Kordonsky’s adaptation of Gogol’s timeless masterpiece, The Inspector, is both the moving drama of a community desperate for a better life and a farce exposing the absurd lengths to which they go in its pursuit.



Yale Rep’s 2024–25 Will Power! education program will include two 10AM performances of The Inspector on March 25 and 26 for New Haven Public High School students. For more information about the program, please contact Senior Artistic Producer Amy Boratko at amy.boratko@yale.edu.



Tickets are $15, and $35 (all previews), $15 and $50 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances.