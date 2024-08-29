Cast Set For Connecticut Premiere of DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Branford's Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Legacy Theatre will conclude their 2024 Mainstage Season with the Connecticut premiere of the hit comedy DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. The production is set to run September 12-29, with performances Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm, with additional performances on Saturday, September 14 and Saturday, September 28 at 8pm, and Thursday September 19 at 2pm. Tickets are available at legacytheatrect.org/dracula or by calling the Box Office at (203) 315-1901.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who also just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known: Count Dracula! As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams-of laughter. Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it's a 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types. Please note, this production is for mature audiences.

The production is set to star Mario Haynes (The Light Princess, Romeo and Juliet) as Dracula, Jimmy Johansmeyer (Legacy Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, Just Desserts) as Mina/Van Helsing, Allison Miller (A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why) as Lucy/Kitty/Driver, Josiah Rowe (Legacy Theatre's The Great American Mousical, A Christmas Carol) as Harker/Bosun/Gravedigger, and Stephanie Stiefel Williams (Legacy Theatre's The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), I Do! I Do!) as Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Sea Captain, with Dan Frye (Legacy Theatre's A Christmas Carol, The Play That Goes Wrong) and Christine Voytko (Legacy Theatre's Love Affair, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)) as swings. Local favorite Jim Andreassi directs the production, with Keely Baisden Knudsen as choreographer, Jamie Burnett as scenic and lighting designer, Elizabeth Bolster as costume designer, Adam Jackson as sound designer, and Kate Baker as props designer. Sarah Pero serves as production manager and production stage manager with Nick Fetherston as assistant stage manager.

The Connecticut premiere follows the highly successful off-Broadway run which ended in January of this year. Critics declared the off-Broadway production "over-the-top and bloody hilarious. A must-see!" (DC Theater Arts), with Forbes calling it "sexy and campy with non-stop hilarity" and claiming that they "didn't stop laughing for 90 straight minutes. You don't want to miss this!"

DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors is sponsored by Metrostar Apartments and Legacy Theatre's 2024 Mainstage Season is sponsored by Atlas Healthcare. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

The Legacy Theatre is a professional regional theatre company that enhances the Connecticut shoreline's cultural scene, economy, educational opportunities, and quality of life through live theatre and related programs. This historic theatre in the Stony Creek village of Branford offers Mainstage Productions, Broadway Concerts, a Family Series, holiday performances, new works, classes, special events, and more to the town of Branford, the shoreline, and beyond. The Legacy strives to be a premiere Arts house and to ensure ongoing seasons of uplifting, inspiring, and challenging professional theatre, and theatre training, for all. With a dedicated staff and supportive volunteer base, Legacy Theatre enters their fourth season in Stony Creek this year, with performances including the highly anticipated musical, The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews and the world premiere of Love Affair: A New Musical. More information on Legacy Theatre and the 2024 Season can be found at www.legacytheatrect.org. @LegacyTheatreCT

