Cast Announced For 2024-25 Season Opener THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park will launch its 16th Season this October with the bitingly funny comedy THE SHARK IS BROKEN written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon. THE SHARK IS BROKEN centers on the making of the blockbuster film JAWS and enjoyed overwhelming popularity on Broadway and in London's West End. Take a deep dive behind the scenes of a great American movie as its stars, Richard Dreyfuss, Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw wrestle with the frustration of constant filming delays because “the shark is broken!” Based on Shaw's journals of the experience, this “hilariously brilliant” play lets you inside the creative process as it explores rivalry, anxiety, addiction, collaboration, and the bonds that can form when faced with adverse conditions and a boat that's too small. THE SHARK IS BROKEN will run from October 2nd through October 20th at Playhouse on Park. This show is 95 minutes, no intermission.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is thrilled to welcome back Director Joe Discher. Mr Discher's Playhouse credits include: My Name is Asher Lev and A Moon for the Misbegotten. Additional directing credits include Off-Broadway Productions of Vilna, The Violin, Butler; he has directed for a vast number Regional Theatres including Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Florida Studio Theatre and Barrington Stage Company. Mr Discher is a member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

THE SHARK IS BROKEN features John D. Alexander* as Robert Shaw, Nicolas Greco* as Roy Scheider and Jake Regensburg as Richard Dreyfus. This is a Playhouse on Park debut for all three actors. John D. Alexander has performed in over 70 stage productions in addition to his work in film and television. Highlights from Mr Alexander's resume include Lost Nation Theater: Prospero THE TEMPEST, Theodore Roosevelt BULLY!; Saint Michael's Playhouse: Roat WAIT UNTIL DARK, Hardcastle SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER; Vermont Stage Company: Pozzo WAITING FOR GODOT, Crick PHOTOGRAPH 51. Nicolas Greco is an actor on the stage, in film and on tv. Notable stage productions include AT&T Performing Arts Center: Murrow MURROW; Barrow Group Theatre: Saul Soloman STIFF, Bridegroom BLOOD WEDDING, Mikhol THE DYBBUK; and Flea Theatre: Daumer KASPAR HAUSER. Jake Regensburg is a NYC based actor and musician most recently seen at the Argyle Theatre: BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY, IRT: BIRD PLAY, Soho Playhouse: Annie Brown, ArtHouse: THE RIP, Atlantic Stage 2: SUMMERTIME. *Appears curtesy of Actors' EquityAssociation.

Tickets are now on sale for THE SHARK IS BROKEN, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org to learn about Lunch Time Special and Student Rush discounted ticket options. Previews are on October 2nd and 3rd, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee. There will be a number of ancillary programs occurring throughout the run in conjunction with the Greater Hartford Art's Council's Theater Week. Visit Playhouse on Park's website and www.LetsGoArts.org to learn more.

Season 16 Subscriptions are now on sale and provide a 20% discount over individual tickets along with several other benefits. The 2024-25 Main Stage Series includes: THE SHARK IS BROKEN, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER THE MUSICAL (East Coast Premiere), THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY by Frank McCourt, THE BARONESS by Jacques Lamarre (World Premiere), SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. There is opportunity to add stop/time dance theater's final performance OUR SHOW: THE STOP/TIME STORY to your subscription.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Photo Credit: Meredith Longo

