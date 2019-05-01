CHICAGO Engagement Postponed This Weekend At Palace Theater

May. 1, 2019  

Due to a tour routing issue, the national tour of Chicago that was slated for three performances this weekend May 3 and 4, at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, are postponed. The booking agency responsible is looking to reschedule the show in the fall as a make good. Tickets purchasers are asked to hold on to their tickets until a new date is confirmed. For further information contact the Box office at 203.346.2000.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.



