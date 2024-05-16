Photos: Adil Mansoor Stars In And Directs AMMI(GONE) At Long Wharf Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Wharf Theatre has released photos of the spring production of Adil Mansoor’s Amm(i)gone, which will take place at Theater and Performance Studies Black Box at Yale University.

Amm(i)gone, a production by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Kelly Strayhorn Theater, is the final play in Long Wharf Theatre’s 2023/2024 season, Theatre of Possibility. In this moving production, creator and performer Adil Mansoor brings us on his deeply personal journey to translate and adapt the play Antigone with his Ammi (mother). Despite the deep love between them, their relationship is strained – Ammi struggles to accept Adil’s queerness and turns towards her faith in an attempt to save her son in the afterlife.

Adil turns to an ancient Greek theatrical text to break the silence between them. Amm(i)gone asks: How do you choose between love and faith? What is lost (or gained) in translation and what transcends language itself? Through Greek tragedy, teachings from the Quran, and audio conversations in Urdu and English, Mansoor and co-director Lyam B. Gabel create a theatrical blend of lecture and personal story about locating love across faith.

Photo Credit: Jaliana Griesbach



Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Adil Mansoor

Comments