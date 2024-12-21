CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS to Run at the Lucille Lortel White Barn & Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Disorder, is back by popular demand following sold out performances in August and will be performed for two nights as a benefit for the International Mental Health Foundation at the Lucille Lortel White Barn at the Westport Country Playhouse.

Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased via the Westport Country Playhouse box office 203-227-4177 or via the playhouse website. Pre-show party each night at 6:30pm includes complimentary wine tasting sponsored by Kindred Spirits & Wine! Show begins 7:30pm.

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder, goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in pro golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show chronicles his journey to control his extreme highs and lows, as he meets a cast of colorful characters (all played by Mr. Fuller), who help him to arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts life events, while going freely from the past to the present.

The show is directed by Mark S. Graham. Original design by Miggs Burroughs. Producers are Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018), Pat Labez with the support of Roger Knick and The Golf Performance Center.

After a number of developmental productions in both Connecticut and New York (including its first NYC appearance at the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row, the show had its commercial premiere during a 3-week run at the LORT Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT.

Chris Fuller had previously written humorous satirical books including Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

Comments