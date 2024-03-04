CALENDAR GIRLS Comes To Repertory Theatre In New Britain This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Theatre Company will present "Calendar Girls" running March 8th through March 24th at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

Calendar Girls, by Tim Firth, is based on the true story of eleven older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hoards of press soon descend on the small village of Knapely in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

Co-Directors Tony Palmieri and Stephanie DeMarco are quoted as stating, "Stephanie and I are grateful to our cast for their trust, and for constantly surprising us with new moments of nuance, humor and emotion. The show is alive, thanks to them."

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut including: Meriden (Michelle Abbazia and Jane Dioguardi), Rocky Hill (Iesha Moore), Bloomfield (Cindy & Stephen Maher), Vernon (Lisa Bynes), Plainville (Kelley Mountzoures), Manchester (Rayah Martin and Matt Stevens), Middletown (Susan Bailey and Jenny Lecce), Wallingford (Jason Scot), Bristol (Sam Battle) and Waterbury (Brooke Owens).

Tickets

The play runs from March 8th - March 24th with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and two Sunday matinees on 3/17 and 3/24 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.