BWW Q&A: Asi Wind Talks About His Upcoming Show at Ridgefield Playhouse

We spoke with Asi Wind about his upcoming performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

In his new show, Incredibly Human, Asi pushes the limits of magic even further with unbelievable mind-reading and astonishing magic. Wind believes that true magic can only happen if you bring people together and make them feel like they are a part of the show. Wind’s goal is not to deceive people but to make them care and experience magic. Incredibly Human is a reminder that we all possess some magic within us.

The famous Magic Castle in Hollywood awarded him Magician of the Year. Recently, he concluded his sold-out off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, which ran for 448 performances and had six extensions. Wind’s show received extensive coverage in several prominent journals and newspapers worldwide, including a New York Times Critic’s pick.

Watch Wind’s appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which has become one of the most-watched performances in the show’s ten successful seasons with over 15 million views on YouTube.

What first drew you to the theatre and the performing arts?

The first time someone performed magic for me, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I started practicing when I was 13 back in Israel, and by the time I turned 16 I was performing full-time. I love the craft of magic, but as I grew older I realized that magic allows me to connect with other people in a unique way, and that’s what draws me to it now.

Can you talk about the difference between performing in a large vs. a small, intimate theatre like the Ridgefield Playhouse?

I think magic is best experienced in an intimate environment. The larger the venue, the harder it can be to connect. I work hard to create a personal connection with my audience. Smaller theaters like the Ridgefield Playhouse lend themselves best to what I want to achieve, a sense of community and intimacy.

What can fans expect from your show at Ridgefield Playhouse?

Incredibly Human pushes the limits of magic and human ability. You can expect unbelievable mind reading and astonishing magic unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Incredibly human is a celebration of the human mind.

How do you prepare for a live performance, and does it differ depending on the venue or type of show?

The show starts with an idea of what I want to give the audience. Then, I work with friends to flesh out different pieces that might work in the show. I write, edit, and rewrite many times but the truth is, magic needs people. When I perform I collaborate with my audience to create a new show every night.

Why should audiences come and see your performance at Ridgefield Playhouse?

A lot of people have seen magic on TV, but the only way to feel it is to experience it live. My goal is not to deceive people but to make them care and experience magic. Incredibly Human is a reminder that we all possess some magic within us.

This show is recommended for ages 14+.