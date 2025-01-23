AMERICAN BUFFALO Begins Next Month At TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks New Milford will present the Mamet award-winning masterwork American Buffalo from February 21st to March 15th (weekends). This production is directed by Francis A. Daley of Danbury, with assistant director Susan Lang of Woodbury.

In a Chicago junk shop, three men plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the showpiece of which is a valuable “Buffalo nickel.” These high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise. But Donny, the oafish junk shop owner, Bobby, a young junkie Donny has taken under his wing, and “Teach,” a violently paranoid braggart, are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams.

Please note that this play contains strong language and adult themes, and is NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN.

The cast features James Hipp of Sherman, CT as Bobby, Aaron Kaplan of Danbury, CT as Donny, and Adam Lauricella of Wappingers Falls, NY as "Teach."

Opening night is on Friday February 21st and continues for four weekends until March 15th. Show times are 8:00 pm with one matinee on Sunday March 9 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday February 20th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday February 27th at 8:00 pm.

RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED and can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. TheatreWorks will be the featured guest on Backstage with Eric Lindblom on WZBG 97.3FM on Saturday February 8th from 9:00-10:00am.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017. The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.

Note about ADA Accessibility: Seats A11 & A13 are designated as handicap and can be removed to accommodate a wheelchair. We also have an ADA compliant portolette on site.

