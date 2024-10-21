A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Legacy Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The fan-favorite holiday tradition will return, this time with a new leading man! The Legacy Theatre team is pleased to announce that Rod Brogan will join the company of A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge. Legacy audiences may recognize Brogan from his performance earlier this season as Adam in Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve. Brogan also boasts an impressive resume, with credits such as Mauritius on Broadway, the National Tour of Doubt, series' regular Chip Russell in the first season of the CBS sitcom Major Dad, and bad guy Tripp Tucker on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. Brogan is currently playing Bingham in A Fox on the Fairway at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, FL.

The A Christmas Carol cast also features a number of new faces set to bring their own brand of holiday magic to the production, including Epifany Meeks (Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life) as Clock Chime, Charity Woman, and more, Christine Voytko (DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors, Love Affair) as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, and more, and Indiana Weaver (A Princess Tea) as The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Belle, and Fred's Wife. Nate Bloom (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) and Chelsea Dacey (The Great American Mousical, A Princess Tea) join the cast as swings. Returning to the production are Kiersten Bjork (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Joan Joyce!) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Fan, Martha Cratchit, and more, Dan Frye (The Play That Goes Wrong, Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Young Scrooge, Fred, and Gravedigger, Chris Lemieux (The Play That Goes Wrong, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Jacob Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, and The Ghost of Christmas Present, and Josiah Rowe (DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors, The Great American Mousical) as the Narrator, Bob Cratchit, and Gravedigger. The child actors for the production are yet to be announced.

The Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of this classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Artistic Director and co-founder Keely Baisden Knudsen, illuminates the journey of Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas season in 1800s England. A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted generations of theatregoers around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story, back in its 4th annual return engagement. A Christmas Carol is set to run Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2pm & 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm, with additional performances on Saturday, December 7 at 7pm and Saturday, December 14 at 11am (new this year!). Tickets are available at legacytheatrect.org or by calling the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Many performances sell out - don't wait, book your seats now!

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

Comments