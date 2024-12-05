A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL to Run This Month at Connecticut Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut Theatre Company will present "A Christmas Carol - The Musical" running December 6th through the 22nd at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

"A Christmas Carol - The Musical" is adapted from Charles Dickens' 1843 novella about mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation on Christmas Eve as he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner and the spirits of Christmas.

This version of the holiday favorite tale comes to Connecticut Theatre Company from the Broadway team of Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. "A Christmas Carol - The Musical" opened on Broadway in 1994 and ran for nine consecutive years.

The iconic characters from the novella are brought to life in a spectacular way through the music of Alan Menken and choreography from resident choreographer, Erin Frechette.

The cast consists of gifted performers from the community, including children playing some of the most cherished roles. The upcoming production's cast has been selected as follows:

Mike Zizka as Ebenezer Scrooge; Evan Charette as Bob Cratchit; Madison Swider as Tiny Tim; Richard Williams as Jacob Marley; Duane Campbell as the Ghost of Christmas Present; David Nunner as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Krystina Diaz as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Emily Marsh-Gaulin as Mrs. Cratchit; Henry Tobelman as Mr. Fezziwig; Mayann Murray as Mrs. Fezziwig and Scrooge's Mother; Eizel Magno as Emily, Jay Calabresi as Mr. Smythe; Samantha Swider as Grace Smythe; Graeme Kennedy as Jonathan; Max Dittmar as Young Scrooge, Matthew Paolino as Youngest Scrooge; Christiana Williams as Martha Cratchit; Lynn Priest as Mrs. Mops; Leila Bradley as Sally; Jonathan Whitford as Fred; and Stephen Williams as Scrooge's Father.

The ensemble cast includes Erin Frechette; Christine Rodrigue; Zenn Langley, Claudia Lynch and Ginamarie Garabedian.

Co-Directors Ben Silberman and Becky Stanford state "We believe A Christmas Carol has endured through the decades because it is a perennial reminder that if we are willing to confront our past, present, and what the future may hold, we have everything inside us already to live a life toward the betterment of mankind. It is often easier to turn inward rather than examine how we fit into each other's life story. There is no better time than Christmas to reflect on how we can treat others with dignity, kindness, and generosity. This cast is the living embodiment of Christmas spirit and we cannot wait for audiences to share in this experience and hopefully leave the theatre feeling lighter and more joyous than when they came in. This show is a celebration of the season and we invite you to celebrate with us."

The musical runs from December 6th-December 22nd with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

Comments