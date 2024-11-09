Wright State Theatre Brings THE APPLE TREE to Herbst Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE APPLE TREE will play Herbst Studio Theatre from November 15 – November 24. The show is comprised of three musical miniatures: “The Diary of Adam and Eve”, “The Lady or the Tiger?”, and “Passionella”, brought to us by the songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me - Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, with additional book material by Jerome Coopersmith. This production will see the teaming of guest director/choreographer, Leslie Goddard Baum (Broadway, Hairspray, Brenda, U/S Penny) and resident music director Wade Russo.

The musical THE APPLE TREE marks Leslie Goddard Baum's second Herbst Studio Theatre production. She directed BRIGHT STAR on the 2022-2023 season. Resident music director Wade Russo has been at the helm of all things Festival Playhouse, but this is his first Herbst Studio musical.

THE APPLE TREE, features scenic design by resident prop master John Lavarnway, costume design by student Wrynn Boucher, lighting design by student Jennifer Dillard, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

Dates for the musical THE APPLE TREE: November 15 – November 24; 7 performances: Nov 15 (8 pm), 16 (8 pm), 17 (2 pm), 22 (8 pm), 23 (2 pm & 8 pm), 24 (2 pm). HERBST STUDIO THEATRE in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center.

