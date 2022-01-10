Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Columbus Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play

Joe Bishara - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Bishara - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Editing Of A Stream

David Crone - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Luketic - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Musical

Jeremy Hardjono - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Play

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Matthew Phillips - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater o Dublin

Best Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kat Wexler and Michael Bynes - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CLAUSES - Short North Stage

Best Streaming Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Short North Stage

Best Streaming Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angelina Powell - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amelia Carlson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - HAC

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Johnson - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard arts Council

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine productions

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin