Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Columbus Awards

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 10, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Joe Bishara - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play
Joe Bishara - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Stream
Joe Bishara - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Editing Of A Stream
David Crone - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ruth Luketic - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Musical
LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Musical
Jeremy Hardjono - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Play
Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Matthew Phillips - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater o Dublin

Best Play
#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kat Wexler and Michael Bynes - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CLAUSES - Short North Stage

Best Streaming Musical
ADDAMS FAMILY - Short North Stage

Best Streaming Play
#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Angelina Powell - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amelia Carlson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - HAC

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Chris Johnson - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard arts Council

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine productions

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin


