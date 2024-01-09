Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Columbus!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
David BaghatSIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Dance Production
GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Musical
Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play
Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Ensemble
GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical
MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Musical
Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Play
Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Opera Columbus

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Abbey Theater of Dublin



