Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Columbus!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater
Best Dance Production
GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Direction Of A Musical
Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Direction Of A Play
Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance
Best Ensemble
GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre
Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Performer In A Musical
Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Performer In A Play
Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater
Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Opera Columbus
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Abbey Theater of Dublin
Videos
|Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat
CCT (Columbus Children's Theatre) (1/20-1/28)
|Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
|Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
|Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
|The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
|Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
|What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
|The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
|The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
|The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You