Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Dance Production

GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play

Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Ensemble

GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical

MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Musical

Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Performer In A Play

Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Opera Columbus

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Abbey Theater of Dublin